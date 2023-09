SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year was a record setter for the Illinois State Fair.

Over 700,000 people attended the 11-day event, the most since organizers started keeping track.

It was also the second-highest grandstand tickets sold in the last five years.

State fair officials believe that great weather, new promotions and infrastructure improvements are reasons for the big numbers.

Next year’s Illinois State Fair runs August 8-18.