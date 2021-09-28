Illinois State Fair reached near record attendance this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois State Fair attendance reached a near record level this summer, as 472,000 visitors walked through the gates.

It is the second highest number of guests since attendance was first tracked in 2014. Only 2019 saw more numbers, with nearly 510,000 people taking to the state fairgrounds that year.

Even though the fair lost some vendors this year, organizers said that they were happy with the turnout.

“So, all things considered, we believe we had a very, very successful fair. If you look at the 508,000 of 2019, you consider the fact that we had a rainout the opening night of the fair. We had Sammy Hagar as our kick-off concert the opening night. We really think that if we would not have had that rainout, the parade, Sammy Hagar concert, we would have been right there with the 500, 19 record numbers.”

The 2022 Illinois State Fair is slated to run from August 11-21.