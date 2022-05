SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home.

The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move.

The city council is voting on a plan Tuesday to collect $30,000 to sponsor the slide. This would help pay to keep it in the same place it ha been since 1968.