STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you thought about selling your own homemade food but don’t know where to start?

This year, a new Illinois law allows certified operators to sell their products in more locations than just Farmer’s Markets.

The “Home-to-Market” Act allows regular people to sell kitchen-made products.

Karen Hobbs owns KH Food Safety and Consulting Services, and has worked at the Winnebago County Health Department.

“I feel that the Home-to-Market Act, where they would be allowed to prepare food from home certain products, there’s still rules and regulations [which] will promote economic development in our community, so it’s such a perfect time,” she said.

Mary Brubach, the owner of Suzie’s Garden Patch, says the new law will help the small business owner just starting out in a food-making adventure.

“[With] this revision what’s happening now is, you are now able to sell those goods online or at your home,” Brubach said. “Canning is coming back into play. Preservation is now coming back into play, because stuff in the store is pricey. Even I go there and have sticker shock. And so, yeah, I really do think this is very beneficial.”

Both women said the act gives anyone with a dream the ability to make it into a reality.

“I think a lot of people in the community will try to take advantage of this, whether it’s about one product that they love, or whether it’s for the experience,” Hobbs said.

The law does not allow home cooks to sell their goods in restaurants or grocery stores, or prepare the food on-site at festivals or Farmer’s Markets.