LA SALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Did you know that visitors to an Illinois state park have posted over 102,801 photos to Instagram, making it the “7th Most Instagrammed” state park in the United States?

Analysts from Travel Lens went through Instagram hashtags to find the most number of post that used #(parkname) for each state park, coupled with TripAdvisor and Yelp reviews containing the words “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “breathtaking.”

The study found that Starved Rock State Park, in Oglesby, ranked as the 7th most popular in the country.

Niagra Falls, New York, ranked as #1, followed by Valley of Fire, Nevada; Hocking Hills, Ohio; Deception Pass, Washington; Devil’s Lake, Wisconsin; and Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Starved Rock boasts 13 miles of trails along the Illinois River, with views of seasonal waterfalls. In 1966, Starved Rock State Park was named a National Historic Landmark

The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset.