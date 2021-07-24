Illinois State Police arrest Rockford man for possession of child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police arrested 32-year-old Khanh M. Ha, on Thursday July, 22, for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigators along with the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Loves Park Police Department executed a search warrant, on Thursday, at Ha’s residence in the 300 block of Karl Court in Rockford.

The warrant follows an investigation involving child pornography.

Investigators say during the warrant execution they seized evidence supporting the arrest of Ha.

Ha was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say the investigation remains open and on-going.

