ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of Daniel Covarrubias, 28, on five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Police allege that Covarrubias downloaded and traded explicit images of child pornography on the Internet.

Authorities with the Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of 23rd Steet on Thursday, June 22nd.

Police said an electronic device belonging to Covarrubias was taken and examined, and child pornography was found.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney approved charges against Covarrubias and he was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending a court appearance.