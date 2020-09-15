Illinois State Police arrest Rockford teen on weapons charges after chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say 18-year-old Tyronn Smith was arrested after he sped away from police during a traffic stop, crashed, and fought with the arresting officer.

According to the ISP, a trooper saw a vehicle, driven by Smith, speeding on Illinois Route 2 near 15th Avenue around 5:10 p.m. on September 14th. When the trooper tried to pull him over, police say Smith accelerated, eventually crashing at the intersection of Rt. 2 and Knowlton Street.

Police say Smith ran on foot and was chased down, and when the trooper tried to arrest him, Smith fought with the officer and again ran away. He was taken into custody around 5:28 p.m. with assistance of the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. The trooper suffered minor injuries in the fight. Smith did not require medical attention, police said.

Smith was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Resisting a Police Officer, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

