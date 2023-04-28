ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Ronald Coleman, 43, of California, on Friday.

According to the US Department of Justice, Coleman was driving a semi truck that was pulled over on Interstate 88 near Morrison. During the traffic stop, a K9 was able to sniff out the presence of drugs.

Police uncovered two suitcases containing 91 kilograms of cocaine with a value of $1.8 million.

Authorities say Coleman was transporting the drugs from California to Chicago for further distribution.

He faces a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. He faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Coleman is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.