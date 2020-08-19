Illinois State Police ask for help to find missing 13-year-old girl

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Dessa Meyers, of Aurora, who went missing on Tuesday.

Police say she has a condition that places herself and others in danger.

According to police, Dessa was last seen around 12:35 a.m. leaving the Northern Illinois Academy, in the 900 block of Corporate Blvd, wearing a white robe over a blue shirt, black yoga pants, and white sneakers.

Dessa is described as a 5’2″ and 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Officers believe that she may be en route to either Riverside or the Chicago area.

Anyone with information on Dessa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or contact 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

