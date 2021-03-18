Illinois State Police cite 74 drivers per day during ‘Scott’s Law’ enforcement operation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have released the results of a statewide “Move Over” law enforcement campaign.

ISP says they handed out more than 1,300 tickets during an 18 day window from the end of February and into March, about 74 per day.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said drivers not obeying the law, or driving while distracted, has serious consequences.

“I’ve been to too many hospitals because one of our Troopers has been injured or killed,” Kelly said. “I’ve given too many eulogies and been to too many memorial services. One is too many.”

The Move Over law, or “Scott’s Law,” says drivers must slow down or move over, if possible, when any vehicle on the side of the road has its emergency or hazard lights on.