SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban.

According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.”

ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or what remedial actions were taken, as the case is still open.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The law bans the sale or possession of more than 170 semi-automatic guns and requires current owners of the weapons to register with the state police by January 1st, 2024.

Many county sheriff’s across the state say they will not enforce the ban, as it conflicts with the 2nd, 5th, and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which grants citizens the right to bear arms, the right against self-incrimination, and the right to equal protection under the law.

Several lawsuits have been filed against Illinois over the ban, and are proceding through the judicial system. In the meantime, a judge granted a restraining order for 866 people who sued in Effingham County, temporarily protecting them from the ban.

The 24 million AR-15 semiautomatic rifles in U.S. circulation far outnumber the 16 million Ford F-150 trucks, the nation’s top-selling vehicle, according to a lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association.

Proponents of the law have labeled the guns as “assault weapons,” but gun shop owners have argued that true assault weapons – those used by the U.S. military – are already illegal. They are fully automatic machine guns like the M16 and the AK47, which were banned by the federal government in 1986.

Last week, Illinois State Police (ISP) filed a motion to consolidate three federal lawsuits, including one brought by the Illinois State Rifle Association.