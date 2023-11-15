SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Troopers are receiving hands-on training to handle an increase in drug and drug labs.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers participated in a 40-hour clandestine lab safety school, which trains officers on how to ensure their safety if a volatile methamphetamine lab is discovered.

During the training, the troopers assessed mock lab sites and handled active methamphetamine laboratories, learned how to don chemical and fire-resistant suits, self-contained breathing apparatus, and respirators, and document, sample, and dismantle hazardous materials.

A second, 16-hour clandestine micro lab course focused on counterfeit pill mills and fentanyl handing.

“ISP is committed to combating illegal drugs across the state, including the labs where they are made,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We want to ensure our people have the necessary training to safely handle clandestine labs as we continue providing these services to law enforcement agencies across the state.”

The ISP has been a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) program that disposes of hazardous materials recovered by law enforcement.