Illinois State Police now hiring Troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police is now accepting applications to become a Trooper.

Interested applicants can apply on illinoistrooper.com.

Minimum Requirements:

• $30.00 non-refundable application fee

• U.S. Citizen Valid Driver’s License

• Twenty-one (21) years of age at time of application. Applicants twenty (20) years of age may apply if they have successfully completed an Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a “C” average or better. The Illinois State Police requires mandatory retirement at 60 years of age

• No Felony Convictions

• Must be willing to accept assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois

Must meet one of the following options:

• Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a C average or better

• Three (3) consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge

• Any person who has been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

• Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge