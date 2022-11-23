(WTVO) — The Illinois State Police showed off one of their most immersive training exercises on Wednesday.

The MILO Simulation gives police departments hands-on training in high stress situation. The state police have had this technology for four years, but the state started offering the training to other law enforcement agencies in the state this past July.

Nineteen law enforcement agencies have gone through the training so far.

“Everything that we go through is being able to recognize behaviors and things that are going on, and if you get to see them before you ever get into real life scenario like that, you know, definitely help an officer be able to make those decisions and navigate the situation a lot better,” one official said.

The simulations are meant to give police as close to real life experience as they can get. The simulations react in real time to what the officers say so they can practice de-escalating situations.