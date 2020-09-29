Illinois State Police issue alert for missing Rock Falls man

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person advisory for 72-year-old Robert McCombs, who went missing on Sunday.

According to ISP, McCombs has a condition which places him in danger. He was last seen wearing camo ball cap with an American flag emblem, tan button up shirt, suspenders, shorts, and hiking boots. He was last seen at 08:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 leaving a bar in the 100 block of West 2nd st, Rock Falls.

McCombs is described as being 5′ 6″ and weighs 185 pounds. Robert has grey hair and was last seen wearing a camo ball cap with an American flag emblem.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of McCombs is asked to contact the Rock Falls police department at 815-622-1140 or contact 9-1-1.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

