Illinois State Police issue alert for missing teen

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 19-year-old Ryan Hernandez, who went missing September 12th from the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6″, weighing 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, with a jean jacket, black and white checkered shoes, carrying a navy blue Jansport backpack.

Police say Hernandez was last seen at his home at 235 N. Grove Street on September 12th.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 847-551-3481 or call 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

