SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to statistics from the Illinois State Police, of the more than 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders, only 1,050 have complied with Illinois’ new banned gun registration law in the first week.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act banned 170 “assault-style” firearms.

The guns are no longer available to purchase in Illinois, and current owners must register with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

Registration opened on October 1st. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identifcation Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

According to the ISP, 3,202 guns were disclosed since the start of registration.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.

A legal challenge to the law, on Second Amendment grounds, is being heard in the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.