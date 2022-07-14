STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Michael Martin, 47, of Davis Junction, Anne Campbell, 47, of Davis Junction, and Casandra Raisbeck, 43, of Freeport, on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop.

According to police, troopers pulled over a car for speeding around 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12th, on I-39 in Lee County.

Troopers found 121 grams of methamphetamine and ketamine in the car.

Martin was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving on a Revoked License, Speeding, and Expired Registration.

Campbell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Raisbeck was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All three were taken to the Lee County Jail.