SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police said that they are making progress on the FOID backlog.

Part of they way they were able to do is was by hiring additional firearm eligibility analyst trainees.

The backlog was at nearly 140,000 applicants last November, which dropped to about 30,000 in September. It was just 7,800 on Monday.

The ISP said that it is now processing FOID renewal applications in 38 days. State law mandates they have to be done in 60 days.