Illinois State Police: No arrests will be made for businesses violating state order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police says no arrests will be made if businesses violate the stay-at-home order, but urged them to follow the rule.

Last Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an emergency rule that would fine businesses up to $2,500 for violating his executive order.

The ISP said it may issue citations for corporations and other businesses operating in violation.

Lawmakers are meeting in Springfield today to review the governor’s order, which has been accused of being an overreach of his authority.

