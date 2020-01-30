Illinois State Police say improvements have helped reduce DNA backlog

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say budget and policy improvements have helped them test backlogged forensic DNA evidence.

When the Illinois Senate panel met last March, there were more than 70 DNA samples in murder cases more than a year old awaiting testing.

Police say that number is down to 14.

Authorities say they started to get a handle on the problem after an independent study examined how to reduce inefficiencies in testing protocol.

This year’s budget also gave police more funding to hire 22 additional forensic scientists, and 24 more will be hired this year.

In 2019, Illinois State Police says its forensic scientists completed well over 13,000 tests.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories