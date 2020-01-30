Illinois State Police say improvements have helped reduce DNA backlog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say budget and policy improvements have helped them test backlogged forensic DNA evidence.

When the Illinois Senate panel met last March, there were more than 70 DNA samples in murder cases more than a year old awaiting testing.

Police say that number is down to 14.

Authorities say they started to get a handle on the problem after an independent study examined how to reduce inefficiencies in testing protocol.

This year’s budget also gave police more funding to hire 22 additional forensic scientists, and 24 more will be hired this year.

In 2019, Illinois State Police says its forensic scientists completed well over 13,000 tests.

