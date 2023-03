CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One day after releasing a warning to drivers about an “alarming trend” in Chicago expressway shootings, police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Troopers were called to a shooting at 87th Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday that shut traffic until 7:50 a.m. ABC 7 reported that a shooting victim walked into a police station and said they’d been involved in a shooting incident at that location.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police said that in 2022, road rage was reported in approximately 40% of Chicago area expressway shootings handled by ISP. This is up from 12% in 2021. Already in 2023, road rage has been reported in at least nine Chicago area expressway shootings.

ISP released the following advice:

Watch for the following signs of road rage, aggressive driving:

Following too closely or tailgating

Improper or erratic lane changing

Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (emergency lane), in a ditch/median, or on sidewalk

Passing where prohibited

Operating the vehicle in an erratic, reckless, careless, or negligent manner or suddenly changing speeds

Failure to yield right of way

Failure to obey traffic laws, signs, and devices

Failure to yield to emergency personnel and construction zone speed limits

Failure to signal

Driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted speed limit

Racing

Making an improper turn

According to a AAA Foundation study, when drivers explained why they became violent, the reasons were often trivial such as the other driver wouldn’t let them pass or they kept tailgating.

The following are tips on how to avoid being the victim of road rage, an aggressive driver:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them to pass.

When merging, make sure you have plenty of room and use your turn signal.

If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane.

If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when able.

Making gestures might anger the other driver; create distance and avoid confrontation.

If another driver is acting angry, don’t make eye contact.

Call the police if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.

If you are the victim of road rage, call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report it.