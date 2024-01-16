SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police said five of its squad cars were involved in crashes over the weekend, three of which were Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law,” related.

According to the ISP, the first occurred on January 12th at 8:16 p.m. on Interstate 90 at milepost 41.5 in Kane County. The trooper was outside the vehicle when it was struck by a Honda CRV. The trooper was uninjured, authorities said. A Belvidere man, Luis Acosta, 36, was charged with Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicles and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

On January 14th at 4:35 a.m., a trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 290 at Mill Road in DuPage County, at a scene at which a car had struck a light pole and gone into the ditch. The trooper was positioning his car to block oncoming traffic when he was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler. The trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver and passenger of the Jeep were uninjured. Authorities say charges are pending.

At 5:05 p.m., a trooper was assisting with a crash on the Interstate 57 southbound exit ramp to Illinois Route 13 in Marion when a Mitsubishi Galant lost control and struck the squad car as it was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp. The force of the impact pushed the squad car into the back of an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was also at the scene. The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. 18-year-old Liani Anino, of Greenfield, Indiana, was charged with Failure to Yield to a Stationary Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

At 10:14 p.m., a squad car with its emergency lights activated was struck from behind while driving on Interstate 94 southbound at Cermak in Cook County. Police said the Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck the squad car attempted to flee, but the trooper was able to pull the offender over a short distance later. Trovon Williams, 23, of Schiller Park, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Following Too Closely, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Using an Electronic Communication Device, Transportation of Alcohol by Driver, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, and Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person While Operating a Motor Vehicle. A gun was found in the vehicle and Williams was also charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On January 15th, at 8:20 a.m., a trooper was assisting with a crash on Interstate 55 at milepost 242 in Will County when a Honda Accord struck the rear of the squad car. No injuries were reported. Brendan Wengler, 23, of Plainfield, was charge with the Move Over Law.

Illinois State Police said there were 21 Move Over Law-related crashes in 2023.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.