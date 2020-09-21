Illinois State Police searching for missing teen

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are requesting the public’s help to find 19-year-old Isaiah Smith, who is said to have a condition which places him in danger.

Aurora Police say Smith, described as 5’9″ and 180 lbs, with black hair, was last seen wearing a blue dew rag, gray hoodie, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police say Smith was last seen at 7:13 p.m. on September 20th, driving a gray 2008 Kia Optima sedan with Illinois license plate AH15216.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

