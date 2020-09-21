Illinois State Police searching for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Illinois State Police

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are requesting the public’s help to find 19-year-old Isaiah Smith, who is said to have a condition which places him in danger.

Aurora Police say Smith, described as 5’9″ and 180 lbs, with black hair, was last seen wearing a blue dew rag, gray hoodie, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police say Smith was last seen at 7:13 p.m. on September 20th, driving a gray 2008 Kia Optima sedan with Illinois license plate AH15216.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories