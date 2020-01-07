UPDATE: Illinois State Police seek help to find missing 15-year-old

OSWEGO, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE (1/8/20) — The Illinois State Police says 15-year-old Samantha Rosenwinkel has been located and returned to her family.

Rosenwinkel went missing on January 4th.

Police say Rosenwinkel has a condition which places her in danger.

She is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall, weighing 154 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shawl, grey sweatpants, and black gym shoes.

Authorities say she was last seen at 703 Magnolia Court at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

