UPDATE: Illinois State Police seek help to find missing 15-year-old

OSWEGO, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE (1/8/20) — The Illinois State Police says 15-year-old Samantha Rosenwinkel has been located and returned to her family.
Rosenwinkel went missing on January 4th.
Police say Rosenwinkel has a condition which places her in danger.
She is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall, weighing 154 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shawl, grey sweatpants, and black gym shoes.
Authorities say she was last seen at 703 Magnolia Court at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!