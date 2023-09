SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is ready to open its new gun registration platform.

The state’s ban in on the purchase of new assault-style weapons. It also requires residents to register the guns that they already have.

ISP will officially open the registration system on October 1. Forms will be filed out online through the owner’s FOID card account.

Registration needs to be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.