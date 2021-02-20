Illinois State Police to aggressively enforce ‘Scott’s Law’ statewide

(WTVO) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced on Saturday that police statewide will ‘aggressively enforce’ violations of the ‘Move Over’ law (also known as Scott’s Law) for the next several weeks.

The law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including all highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the ‘Move Over’ law could face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Police officials say that troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ Move Over Law and distracted driving laws.

Troopers will be specifically monitoring the following rules:

• All drivers must change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.

•All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.

• All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

• Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even handsfree.

• All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

• School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even handsfree.

• It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

Distracted driving violations are offenses against traffic regulations governing the movement of vehicles and a person who violates a distracted driving law faces a fine of up to $75 for a first offense.