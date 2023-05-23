DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police has opened a new forensic laboratory in Decatur.

The four-story facility will process DNA evidence for crimes around the state. It is meant to help investigators get the information they need faster while also assisting police in catching up on years of backlogged DNA evidence, especially rape kits.

Two forensic scientists, five evidence technicians, five administrative staff and five crime scene investigators will be on staff at the new facility, which is expected to be operational this year.

This is the state’s seventh forensic lab.