SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police has unveiled a new reporting system in the hopes of keeping drivers safe.

The “Civilian Crash Reporting System” allows drivers to create a report online without having to wait on the roadside for a trooper to respond.

The goal is to increase public safety by allowing motorists to report a crash from a safe location. It will also free up troopers to respond to higher priority calls.

Residents can find the report system on the Illinois State Police website.