SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are urging the public to stay vigilant for possible terrorist violence during the holiday season.

The ISP issued a reminder on Thursday, the first day of the Jewish Hanukah, citing the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East as the catalyst for “the potential for violence to be carried out by terrorist groups and supporters pushing their agendas.”

ISP said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation expect calls for violence from foreign terrorists to be heightened this year.

More than 1,400 reports of antisemitic incidents have been reported between Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th and November 20th, authorities said, a 300% increase over last year.

Terrorists may look to holiday events, particularly those of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths, as potential targets to instigate violence, ISP said.

“We all must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this holiday season,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “While the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center reviews intelligence for potential threats around the clock, having reliable and timely information from the public is critical to keeping people safe. If you see something that seems out of place or someone acting in a manner that doesn’t seem right, report it to your local law enforcement.”

ISP says it is in constant contact with religious communities throughout the state and with federal partners.

Police ask the public to report suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement agency.