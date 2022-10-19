(WTVO) — Illinois State Police are urging drivers to pay attention after an uptick of shoulder accidents on Illinois highways.

The latest happened Wednesday morning along I-55 in Cook County. ISP said that a trooper was helping someone on the shoulder when an SUV slammed into the squad car. No one was hurt, though the driver was charged with DUI and violating Scott’s Law.

A trooper was hurt on Tuesday when he was hit be a semi near Effingham. Two construction workers were also killed Tuesday when they were struck by a car on the Iowa-Illinois border.

ISP warns that law enforcement and emergency workers are not the only ones who could be in a dangerous situation because of distracted drivers.

“You never know what can happen,” said Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando. “If you are the one driving, always pay attention. I’ll just keep saying it over and over again, because we want to get the message out there. If you’re driving and you see flashing lights or hazard lights on the side of the road, make sure you slow down and move over. Let those people out there do their job.”

Twenty-one squad cars have been hit so far this year, and eight troopers have been hurt.