Illinois state senator holds campaign event at Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – State Senator Dave Syverson said that he is ready to go for another term.

Family, friends and supporters were on hand as the 35th District Republican held a campaign kick-off event Tuesday evening at the Rockford Radisson Hotel, 200 South Bell School Road.

Syverson has served in the State Senate since 1993. He said that he is proud of his accomplishments, but believes he has more to accomplish, including reining in what he calls “out of control spending.”

“It is how can we deliver government services, doing it in a more cost effective way,” Syverson said. “Is there a better way to deliver, to get better results, without having to continually hit the taxpayers to pay for it.”

Syverson will have a challenger in the primary. Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi announced his candidacy for the 35th District back in July.