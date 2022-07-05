CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July.

According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division Street. When the trooper approached, police said they noticed several vehicles blocking the intersection and the traffic was completely stopped.

Police reported that a group of about 100 people swarmed the trooper’s squad car, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, and kicking and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks at the vehicle.

Dashcam video released by police shows the trooper was able to pull his vehicle back and away from the mob. Police did not say whether the trooper suffered any injuries in the incident.

“This type of dangerous behavior puts the general public at risk and will not be tolerated,” ISP said in a statement. “ISP is fully investigating the incident, including deploying crime scene evidence technicians. If you have information related to this mob action, please call the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.”