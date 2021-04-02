Illinois State Trooper injured after squad car struck in Scott’s Law crash

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured Thursday when a driver violated the Move Over Law and struck a squad car on I-94.

According to the ISP, the trooper was inside the squad car with emergency lights activated around 5:36 p.m. when a silver Honda, traveling on the ramp from I-94 to 75th Street veered off the road and struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to ISP.

The driver of the car, Phillip Mckenzie, 61, was also taken to the hospital for treatment, and a female passenger in the car did not sustain injuries, police said.

Mckenzie was charged with Aggravated Scott’s Law, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, and Driving without a License.

The violation of Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000.

In 2021, ISP says there have been 12 Scott’s Law accidents involving squad cars, and 7 troopers have sustained injuries from the crashes.

“I’m proud of the men and woman of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” stated District Chicago Commander Captain Angelo Mollo. “These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; Always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”