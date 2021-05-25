Illinois State Trooper injured in 13th Scott’s Law crash of 2021

MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was injured Monday in the 13th Scott’s Law incident of 2021, according to officials.

The ISP says the sergeant had just completed a traffic stop on John Deer Road and was sitting inside the squad car with emergency lights on, when it was struck by a green Jeep around 8:07 a.m.

The sergeant suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep, 55-year-old Matthew Scherer, also was injured in the crash.

Scherer was charged with Scott’s Law, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Wear a Seat Belt, and Driver’s License Not on Person.

He faces a fine between $250 and $10,000.

This year, nine troopers have been injured in violations of the Move Over law, ISP said.