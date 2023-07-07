SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Trooper Kevin Bradley has been named the state’s “Top Cop” for making 145 DUI arrests in 2022.

Bradley was singled out for the honor by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, as reported by The Center Square.

He edged out Chicago Police Officer Joshua Zumarraga, who made 129 DUI arrests the same year, and Illinois State Troopers Daniel Padreyra and Christopher Wittemann, who each made 121 DUI arrests.

According to the AAIM data, Chicago topped the state in DUI arrests, with 2,131 DUI arrests in 2022.

Outside of Chicago, Aurora PD made the most DUI arrests, at 339. Decatur made 289.

Rockford, Lombard, and Franklin Park each had more than 250 DUI arrests.

The Rockford Police Department saw the highest increase in DUI arrests, with a jump of 48.2% in 2022. Meanwhile, the Illinois State Police saw the largest decrease, by 31.6%.