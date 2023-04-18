MARION, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was in his squad car when he was sideswiped on the driver’s side by an SUV during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the trooper was investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 56.

The trooper was finishing an inspection on a truck tractor semi-trailer when a Dodge Durango, traveling southbound sideswiped the driver’s side mirror and door of the ISP squad car.

The trooper was uninjured.

The driver of the Durango, 37-year-old Lucas M. Williams of West Frankfort, was also uninjured. Williams was issued a citation for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle.

So far this year, ISP had 10 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries.