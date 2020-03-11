Illinois State University extends spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State University announced Wednesday that it would be extending spring break for students until Monday, March 23rd as the state grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the university, all faculty, staff members, and graduate assistants will resume their work the week of March 15th, but there will be no classes that week.

When school resumes on March 23rd, the university says it will use online classes through April 12th.

The school is also closing it’s university-operated housing and is urging students to return to their permanent homes.

A full list of precautionary actions to be undertaken by the school follows:

Illinois State University is extending its spring break for students until Monday, March 23.

All faculty, staff members, and graduate assistants will resume their normal work schedule the week of March 15. There will be no classes in any format that week to allow faculty, staff members, and graduate assistants involved in instruction to make the adjustment to alternative instruction.

When instructional activities resume March 23, the University will transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction and/or other instructional modalities through at least April 12. That timeframe may be subject to change depending on evolving circumstances.

University Laboratory schools will mirror the University’s schedule of extending spring break. Tomorrow, parents, teachers, and staff members will receive a separate communication from Superintendent Dana Kinley.

University-operated housing is currently closed. ISU students should remain at their permanent home residences until further notice, and students now living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments, or University-owned apartments should return to their permanent home residences. Accommodations for those who cannot return home will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Students will be informed regarding procedures for retrieving needed items from their University housing rooms.

Effective March 16, all University-sponsored, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel is suspended until further notice. All Summer 2020 study abroad programs and international internships are cancelled.

Throughout this pandemic, Illinois State is attempting to contain or limit any spread by recommending, whenever possible, following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, which include not being within six feet of someone for longer than 10 minutes.

Effective March 23, events at Illinois State with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12. All gatherings should practice social distancing guidelines. More information will be provided regarding the status of specific events.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

