SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate approved a plan that would require the state to purchase only “zero emission vehicles” for its fleets after January 1st, 2030.

The measure had already passed the Illinois House in May and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

Law enforcement vehicles and those purchased by the Illinois Department of Transportation would be excluded from the law.

Illinois is currently building 350 EV fast charging stations across the state, with the goal of having 1 million EVs on the roads by 2030.

For consumers, the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offers residents $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

In addition to the Illinois rebate, buyers can also benefit from federal government tax credits of up to $7,500 for the purchase of a new EV, or up to $4,000 for a used EV with a sticker price of $25,000 or less.

Illinois’ “Electric Vehicle Charging Act” requires newly built homes to offer at least “one EV-capable parking space for each residential unit that has dedicated parking,” which generally consists of the installation of a 240V outlet.