Illinois stateline schools to offer scholarship for early childhood education

(WTVO) — You may be eligible for the 2021-2022 Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) Scholarship Program if you work or have worked in early childhood education in Illinois.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) website says the scholarship covers the applicant’s complete cost of one academic year after other financial aid has been received.

The scholarship apples only to Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) Scholarship Program Approved Illinois Schools.

Approved Illinois schools in the stateline area are Highland Community College, Northern Illinois University, Kishwaukee College, Rock Valley College, and Sauk Valley Community College.

Awardees of the scholarship are expected to continue teaching or other services in early childhood and education field in Illinois after they graduate.

You can apply for the scholarship with the following link https://bit.ly/3phMpWF.

The deadline to submit your application for the scholarship is March 1st, 2022.