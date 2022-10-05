PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house in the Chicago suburbs has a very unique Halloween decoration, so much so that it is enticing visitors from around the country. However, the police are now involved.

The couple loves the Netflix show “Stranger Things” and decided to turn their front yard into the set of the popular show. Fans would probably recognize everything on display, including Max.

The wow factor of the display levitates over visitors, and those visitors came out in droves to see it in the cul-de-sac. A neighbor called the police to complain about the traffic, so the couple decided to tear it down.

Instead, they got so much support online that they decided to keep it up.

“We just want everyone to have fun and be happy, and right now it’s moving in our favor and in our direction, and we’re very relieved and thrilled,” Dave Appel said.

The couple said that they are working with the Cities of Joliet and Plainfield to make sure that it is safe for everyone. They will only light it up on the weekends, not during the week.