ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Don Carter Lanes hosted the “Illinois State Scholarship Bowling Tour” on Sunday, where bowlers ages 8 to 23-years-old competed for scholarships to put towards college.

There were 119 bowlers in the competition. Organizers said that the bowling season is year-round, and helping students with college is just one of the great things about the tournament.

“It was a fun day,” said competitor Lindy Dhuse. “Definitely making junior gold was a huge accomplishment out of the day.”

Dhuse has been bowling for over a year. She is a multi-sport athlete, but said that bowling is the most fun out of all the activities she does, and that it can pay to play.

“Just bowling and having fun with it, even if you don’t get scholarship that day it’s like, ‘okay, maybe next time you’ll get it, just keep focusing on it,'” Dhuse said. “Like don’t focus on the money out of it, just focus on having fun and if you have fun and just having a good time, you’ll get to the money soon.”

The bowling community is like one big family, according to Dhuse.

“Great event for them to earn money for college,” said Patti Mauerman, president of the Illinois State Scholarship Tour. “We’ve had a lot of kids go on and get scouted by colleges, get scholarships from colleges for being at the tournament and bowling the tournament. People see how well they can do and sign them.”

Mauerman said she is pleased to see that kids are still interested in bowling. Competitors ranged in age from eight up to early-20’s, all vying for an important prize.

“First place at the tour is usually is between $250 and $400 for first place, so give out quite a bit,” Mauerman said. “We have a lot of money that we factor into it.”

Lanes were empty for months due to COVID-19. Dhuse said that, during that time, she made sure to sharpen up her mental game, because bowling is 95% strategy.

“My advice would be to not give up,” Dhuse said. “Also that mental game is huge. If you think you can’t do it or have negative thoughts about it, it’s not going to happen. You have to stay positive, and if you’re positive, it will be a positive result.”

The tour heads to Addison next month, with the finale taking place in DeKalb on April 24.