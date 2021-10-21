Illinois students prepare for earthquake with ‘Great Shakeout’ drill on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students across Illinois learned how to protect themselves during a natural disaster during the “Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill” on Thursday morning.

If an earthquake happens, experts say students should drop, cover, and hold on to something.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said it encouraged residents of all ages to sharpen their skills.

More than 228,000 students took part in Thursday’s drill.

Illinois is one of sixteen states that have at least a portion in the highest probability to see an earthquake.

The areas in this highest risk category have a 2% chance of experiencing very intense shaking over a 50-year span.

The strongest earthquakes to hit Illinois occurred in 1968 and 2013. Both were rated a 5.4 on the Richter Scale. The 2013 McCook earthquake is the most recent to hit the state.