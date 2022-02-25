SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to hear Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal of a restraining order against his school mask mandate, leaving it up to schools if masks are required in class or not.

In its decision, the Justices reasoned that the mask mandate was “moot.”

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its mask guidance, saying masks were no longer required for most healthy adults and children.

On February 18th, the 4th District Appellate Court dismissed the state’s appeal of a Temporary Restraining Order that declared the governor’s statewide mask mandate “null and void.” That order from the Sangamon County Court put the power at the local level, allowing school districts to decide from themselves if they would require masks in their schools.

School districts across Illinois have switched to mask optional policies since two lower courts struck down the state-wide mandate, but Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that puts students and school staff at a greater risk of exposure.