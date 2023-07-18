CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling on the SAFE-T Act’s Pretrial Fairness Act, paving the way for the state to become the first in the nation to abolish cash bail.

In its ruling, the court said, “The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to

protect the public. Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The Act’s pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance. For the reasons that we have stated, we reverse the circuit court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs.”

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Feb. 22 of that year, whereupon it became known as Public 101-0652.

It was halted after a Kankakee County judge sided with 64 county state’s attornies who sued, claiming the law was unconstitutional.

Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled that when the legislature tweaked the judiciary’s ability to set bail it violated the separation of powers clause in the Illinois Constitution.

After Cunnington’s ruling, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which put a halt on the implementation of the law while it considered the legal challenges.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the plaintiff’s case and ultimately ruled that the legislation conforms to the Illinois Constitution.

The lower court’s pause on the Pretrial Fairness Act’s implementation will be lifted on September 18th, 2023.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.

The Pretrial Fairness Act abolishes the money bail system beginning Jan. 1, 2023. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and other underrepresented or impoverished groups, who can’t afford bond.

Someone who is arrested may be released prior to their trial, based on the assumption of innocence guaranteed in the United States Constitution. However, a judge will have the power to determine whether a person should be released based on a public safety evaluation rather than the size of the defendant’s wallet.

Certain crimes, including forcible felonies, stalking, and domestic abuse, guarantee the revocation of pretrial release; meaning, they will not be released after arrest. This is outlined in the act’s section 110-6.1.a.