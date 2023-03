SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit next week over the controversial SAFE-T Act.

The Kankakee County state’s attorney, as well as dozens of prosecutors and law enforcement officials, are suing to block the elimination of cash bail.

The state’s attorney argued that the SAFE-T Act violates the state’s constitution, claiming the bill was rushed through the legislature.

The case is set for oral arguments on Mrch 14.