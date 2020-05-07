Illinois surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, 2,641 new cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 138 additional deaths.

The IDPH reports that 3,111 people have died from the disease to date. The state has confirmed 70,873 cases of coronavirus so far.

In total, the state has tested 379,043 people, and 308,170 of those tests returned negative results.

The deaths announced today include:

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

