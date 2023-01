ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 36,000 people in Illinois have now died from COVID-19 as the country approaches three years since the pandemic began.

That number does not include the about 5,00 unconfirmed deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations, though, have been falling at the same time.

Three counties in the state, none of which are in the stateline, are at high transmission levels.

Tuesday will mark three years since Illinois’ first confirmed COVID-19 case.