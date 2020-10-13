Illinois surpasses 9,000 total COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Tuesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,851 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. Officials also confirmed 29 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 324,743 cases, including 9,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The current seven-day statewide positivity stands at 4.5%.

“After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread. You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.”

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. As of last night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

• Bond County: 1 male 70s

• Clay County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

• DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

• DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Fayette County: 1 female 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 50s

• McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

• Warren County: 1 male 80s

• Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

